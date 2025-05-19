Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 list

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Forbes has unveiled the 10th edition of its 30 Under 30 Asia list, honouring 30 young individuals who are making significant contributions across various fields including entertainment, arts, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Among the select few from Bollywood this year are actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, both recognized for their artistic growth and expanding global presence.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, has steadily carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, she has taken on varied roles, experimenting with genres while staying visible both on-screen and in the fashion space.

Article continues after advertisement

Her most recent release, Kesari Chapter 2, saw her take on a historically rooted drama alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

The film, which focuses on the political aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, offered her a more grounded and intense character to portray.

Off screen, Ananya made headlines earlier this year by becoming the first Indian ambassador for global fashion house Chanel, a move that underlines her growing influence beyond cinema.

Her social initiative, So Positive, which addresses cyberbullying, has also contributed to her public image as a youth icon.

Ishaan Khatter, who began his career with Beyond the Clouds and gained commercial recognition with Dhadak, has increasingly turned towards more nuanced and international work.

In 2025, he is set to make his Cannes debut with his film Homebound, which will be screened in a special segment at the festival.

Ishaan was also recently seen in Netflix’s romantic comedy series The Royals, and he has made his international debut alongside Nicole Kidman in another Netflix Originals The Perfect Couple, broadening his reach as an actor on the global stage.

Both actors represent a new generation of Indian talent that is blending commercial success with artistic exploration.

Their inclusion in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 not only recognises their past accomplishments but also signals their potential as evolving voices in South Asian entertainment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.