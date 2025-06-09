Yazbek appointed to senior ANZ role in Europe

[Supplied]

Rabih Yazbek has been appointed ANZ’s new Head of Client Coverage for the United Kingdom and Europe.

He will take up this role following the conclusion of his tenure as Country Head for Fiji in early April.

Yazbek played a key role in strengthening ANZ’s presence in Fiji and across the Pacific, steering the business post-COVID economic recovery and delivering strong growth in both the Commercial and Retail Banking segments.

Article continues after advertisement

Under his leadership, ANZ Fiji deepened relationships with key clients and stakeholders, accelerated its digital banking strategy, and achieved strong growth in home lending.

His emphasis on developing local talent and maintaining robust risk management practices helped position ANZ Fiji as a resilient institution with a strong foundation for future growth.

ANZ Pacific Regional Executive Sarah Stubbings praised Yazbek’s contribution, describing his appointment as well-deserved.

She adds that Yazbek leaves behind a legacy of deep customer relationships, strong regulatory engagement, and a values-led culture that will serve us well into the future.

Yazbek says it has been a privilege to serve as Country Head for Fiji and to work with a committed and high-performing team.

Yazbek adds he will miss Fiji and the many relationships built over the years, and is excited about the opportunity to help strengthen ANZ’s presence in the UK and Europe.

Yazbek will be based in London.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.