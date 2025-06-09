Trump heads to Tokyo for trade

Source: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump departed for Tokyo a few hours ago, where he was scheduled to meet Japan’s emperor and newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as part of an Asia trip aimed at securing trade deals, investment and increased defence spending.

Trump, on his longest journey abroad since taking office in January, announced a slew of deals with Southeast Asian countries and oversaw the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia during his first stop in Malaysia.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.