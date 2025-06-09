Trump defends increase in unemployment

President Donald Trump on Friday (December 19) defended an increase in the unemployment rate in the U.S., stating that “100% of our new jobs are in the private sector” after cuts in the public sector.

The U.S. unemployment rate in November rose to 4.6%, the highest in more than four years.

The most recent jobs data showed that while U.S. job growth recovered in November after nonfarm payrolls declined in October because of government spending cuts, the unemployment rate increased to 4.6%, compared with 4.4% in September.

The jobless rate is derived from household data, which was not collected in October due to the government shutdown.

