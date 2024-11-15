World

Thousands protest in Vilnius against government party

Reuters

November 15, 2024 1:38 pm

[Source: Reuters]

More than 5,000 people protested next to the Lithuanian parliament.

Against election winners the Social Democrats entering into a parliamentary coalition with a party whose leader is on trial accused of antisemitic statements.

The Social Democrats took control of 86 seats in the 141-member parliament after forming a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn and For Lithuania parties. Members were sworn-in on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Nemunas Dawn party founder and head Remigijus Zemaitaitis resigned from parliament in April, ahead of an impeachment vote, after the Constitutional Court ruled he had broken his oath by stirring up hatred against Jews in social media posts last year.

Crowds gathered in freezing rain outside the parliament on Thursday applauded as the speakers called on the Social Democrats to end the coalition with Nemunas Dawn.

“I think it’s important to everyone who is thinking about the future of Lithuania and its geopolitical situation,” writer Justinas Zilinskas, the organiser, told Reuters.

Tauras, one of the protesters, said: “This is the day of national shame for Lithuania”.

Zemaitaitis, went on trial in September accused of “attempting to create hostility and provoking intolerance towards Jews”, and with playing down the Holocaust in Lithuania.

He has said his posts were not antisemitic and has denied wrongdoing.

He was fourth in the presidential election in May, and his party is the third largest grouping in the parliament, with 20 seats.

Social Democrat deputy leader and its designated prime ministerial candidate Gintautas Paluckas said he believed the protesters are disputing the election result, not the coalition.

“The people have spoken… Please allow us to form a government and demonstrate with our deeds that the dissatisfaction is probably baseless,” Paluckas told reporters in the parliament after the protest.

The coalition agreement allows Nemunas Dawn to nominate the heads of three of the government’s 14 ministries, among them the justice ministry.

Lithuania’s semi-executive president, Gitanas Nauseda, told parliamentarians, without mentioning Nemunas Dawn, that “incitements to hate” threatened security of the country.

He has previously called the coalition a mistake, and pledged to not appoint anyone related to Nemunas Dawn to the cabinet.

Nearly all of Lithuania’s Jewish community of about 200,000 people were shot by Nazi Germans during World War II and buried in mass graves.

Former Lithuanian president Algirdas Brazauskas apologised in Israel’s parliament in 1995 for the fact that some Lithuanians contributed to the killings.

The new government is expected to be sworn into office in December.

Amend Act or no mining in province: Ratu Suliano

Fire destroys multiple rooms at John Wesley College

DPM Prasad slams Bala over COP29 cost claim

$5m project to transform Vanua Levu tourism

FBS embraces technology to improve data collection

Prasad highlights urgency of climate mobility solutions

Climate change threatens health says Dr Cikamatana

GCC meeting costs $200,000, funded by iTaukei Trust Fund

IRDF review targets poverty reduction

Namosi sets ambitious goal for a drug-free province

Current climate finance model strains SIDS capacity: Professor Prasad

Thousands protest in Vilnius against government party

Cameron Diaz back in action after long acting hiatus

Vunivalu signs with La Rochelle

Austrian prosecutors ask parliament to lift leader's immunity

Fiji White off to a winning start

Jennifer Lopez shines at Elie Saab

Mexico's Sinaloa state probing killing of 14 people

Fire breaks out at John Wesley College

Bula Boys ready for New Caledonia

Israel hits Beirut again, ceasefire terms in focus

Fiji Blue beat Drua at Mataso 7s

Fijian duo earn NZ rugby nominations

Zuckerberg records 'romantic' cover of explicit rap hit

Italy and France reach Nation League quarter-finals

Rubio pick signals a Trump China policy

Fiji U15 eyes 5th place in Oceania Cup

Actress Sydney Sweeney slams ‘fake’ female empowerment in Hollywood

Argentina withdraws negotiators from Cop29 summit

Flying Fijians brace for Spain

Fijian Drua academy duo awarded NZ rugby scholarships

Men's netball team in fine-tuning phase

Rewa women start strong

Call for more police visibility

Wallis and Futuna join Games

19 life-saving heart surgeries conducted

Former Warrior to make debut

Digital transformation can uplift access to essential services

T20 World Cup prize payments delayed

Fiji secures funds for critical bridges project

Chelsea to face Man City in WSL showdown

PRF launches annual Christmas Gift Drive for recycling families

TCF council to feature at Australian Fair

Bula Boys fight back to keep semi-final hopes alive

British writer Harvey wins Booker Prize

Jazz drummer great Roy Haynes dies aged 99

Krishna challenges Bula Boys

New survey to assess Fiji's poverty level

Fiji AFL Men focus on mental preparation

GCC calls for 2013 Constitution review

DPP to issue summons against Fiji Airways

Rainibogi prepares for Bahrain

COP 29 must reach agreement on finance

'Do They Know It's Christmas' mix to be released

Guterres tells SIDS: "You have every right to be angry"

Paul vows to knock out Tyson in Texas

Pediatric Cardiology scholarships announced for Fijians

Former Uruguay striker misses as tennis debut ends in defeat

House on fire in Laqere

$1m vegetable seeds distributed by BAT to farmers

Calls for stronger focus on preventing amputations

Social media duty of care to users 'a game changer'

Tough action to be taken against illegal dumping in Nasinu

Nailele stars for Tailevu Naitasiri

Corporal Sukanaivalu’s remains to be returned next year

John Krasinski named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

ANZPAC launches soft plastics recovery project in Fiji

Paul Mescal steps into the Ancient Roman arena

Courts Fiji launches festive Bula Christmas Promotion

Billy Bob Thornton figured out oil industry

Suspected bomber dead after Brazil Supreme Court blasts

Bose keep fingers crossed for Dubai 7s

Fiji enhances detection amid international drug trafficking concerns

Fiji’s CROC Trust Fund presented at COP29

Bail denied for alleged wife murderer

King Charles celebrates 76th birthday

Working with Tom Holland is 'second nature' : Zendaya

Game plan is key for Bula Boys

Alleged online threat case against former AG proceeds in absentia

China steps up health aid, offers scholarships

Fiji Architects Association to host awards night

No migration, says Tuvalu minister

Samoa confirmed for Coral Coast

Traffic patrols to increase as festive season approaches

Prasad says COP29 is a great opportunity

Gary Lineker steps down as Sports Personality host

'Nowhere is safe': Concerns grow as Israel strikes new areas of Lebanon

IOC needs clear stance on gender says Coe

Mock crash exercise conducted at Nadi Airport

Boost for primary school athletics

Carbon Market Strategy Roadmap gets green light

Israeli strikes in Mount Lebanon villages kill 28, ministry says

John Krasinski named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

John Thune elected new Republican Senate leader

Trump picks vax-sceptic RFK Jr to head US health dept

GCC is open to women, says chair

Dave Coulier, ‘Full House’ star, has cancer

US prosecutors seek pause in Trump documents appeal

Villagers highlight disconnect to business aid and markets

Trump leaves White House, transition begins

Fitness and attitude are factors for selection

Fiji U15 basketball unbeaten in FIBA Oceania Cup

Sherman to make a few changes

Champs Suva starts Futsal IDC with a win

Captain Kane unhappy at England squad withdrawals

GCC deliberates on review of iTaukei laws and administration

Tabuya calls for strategic investment

Talks on Pacific Resilience Facility gains momentum at COP 29

Research highlighted digital divide among low-income Fijians

Kumari calls for more trauma support

Woman to face court over alleged fraud

Parametric insurance an innovative solution: Scott

Tyson in good health

MOH implements controlled distribution of HIV medications

Officers reminded to embrace challenges

Eighteen injured in collision along Vitogo Parade

Director Chu missed ‘Wicked’ premiere to welcome fifth child

Deportations and scrapping Biden humanitarian programs

Timothée Chalamet was told he didn’t ‘have the right body’

Extra promises 2024 Futsal IDC will be exciting and fun

At UN, US warns Israel against forcible displacement

President calls chiefs to lead by example

Haider’s family may file lawsuit

The goal is to win says Kolinisau

Accident near Vitogo Police Post, passengers rushed to hospital

Jeff Bridges has the most wholesome answer

Plans to tackle employment gaps through new survey

Bula Boys ready for PNG

Back to two-way traffic for Nadi Town

PIF and FIFA extend partnership at COP29

Australia raised fair trade in Trump phone call

Unwell Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match

Fiji to learn from India’s tech transformation

Australia winger Pietsch ruled out of Wales test with calf strain

Suva Futsal ready for Nasinu

Windies' Joseph back but Russell to miss third T20 v England

Megan Fox expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Blinken decides against changing military assistance to Israel

Chand clarifies overtime payments for health staff

Fiji Bureau of Statistics launches revamped website

Fiji to strength relations with China

Liberal Neos party joining Austrian coalition talks

Art Garfunkel recalls emotional reunion

FAA bars US airlines from Haiti after gunfire hits three planes

'Yellowstone' cast continues to tease surprises

iTaukei administration review tops GCC agenda

U.S. Secretary of Defense to visit Fiji

Ministry to address rising school dropout issues

BIRTH Fiji takes mental health care to doorsteps

Denzel Washington to star in ‘Black Panther 3’ before retirement

NZ supports parametric insurance

Jailed Belarusian dissident Kalesnikava permitted visit

Masi and Ravutaumada to coach Drua 7s

Zhuhai car attack kills 35 as driver rams into crowd

Family shares Haider’s journey from scholar to fighter

Two tough matches ahead of Fiji AFL Men’s

New report highlights digital finance challenges

Megan Fox expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Fiji U15 beats Guam by narrow margin

Premier League footballer questioned over rape claims

Justin Welby resigns as Archbishop of Canterbury

Elton John forced to change diet following health scare

Radradra ruled out of Spain and Ireland tests after ban

GPH names Clark as new GM

Ratu Naiqama officiates the GCC meeting

Fiji Cancer receives more than $11k

MDB’s to boost climate finance

Fijian women part of COP29 presidency security team

Starlink seeks Indian security clearance for satellite broadband

Institute seeks clarity on six-month overtime limit

Israeli strikes pound Lebanon

COP29 host Azerbaijan defends oil and gas

Colin Farrell unpacks ‘The Penguin’s’ shocking finale

Haider fought through illness: Sebastian Singh

Meta to add ads on threads in early 2025

Netflix's ad-supported tier hits 70 million users

Pay or face disaster: UN Chief

Dubai 7s squad to be named after Mataso 7s

Lasaqa in Highlanders 2025 Super Rugby squad

Krishna to join Bula Boys today

Naqaravatu nurtures youngsters ahead of Pacific Cup

Police see shift in drug trends, urge public vigilance

DPM Prasad co-hosts high level discussion at COP 29

Migration trends may limit Fiji's remittance growth

Leaders urge global backing for PRF

Great Council of Chiefs to discuss key issues

UNDP highlights the success of the micro-insurance program

France and Fiji partner to combat illegal fishing

New UK target for 81% emissions cut by 2035

Power outage hits western and central divisions

Over 1,400 cases of child abuse and neglect reported

India will not travel to Champions Trophy: PCB

FCCC warns traders against price gouging amidst cyclone season

Church donates $40,000 for CWMH ward upgrades

Israeli strikes kill 37 as attacks intensify

‘Yellowstone’ says goodbye to Kevin Costner

How a Trump presidency could lead to a purge at the Pentagon

Rita Ora pays tearful tribute to Liam Payne

Jackson excited about Muntz ahead of new season

Suva Chief calls for drug abuse issue to be part of deliberation