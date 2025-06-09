Netanyahu supports Trump Gaza plan, faces coalition pushback

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s support for Donald Trump’s Gaza plan is a gamble that may win back estranged allies abroad and repair his political base at home but risks a battle with coalition partners opposed to any hint of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu, aligning himself with Trump, framed the plan as a joint effort that advances his government’s goals while shifting international criticism about the war onto Hamas, which must now choose between accepting it or facing continued siege.

The move could shore up Netanyahu’s support at home by ending an increasingly unpopular war and winning the release of hostages still held by the Palestinian militant group, bolstering his chances at elections due in a year’s time.

But the plan’s reference to a Palestinian state is likely to antagonise members of Netanyahu’s governing coalition, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, where ultra-nationalist allies Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich hold outsized influence.

