News

Water levels drop

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 8, 2026 1:00 pm

[File Photo]

El Niño is already affecting communities with some areas experiencing declining water supplies and shortages.

The prolonged dry conditions are raising concerns about access to water, mainly in vulnerable and remote communities.

In a statement posted on the Fijian Government’s official Facebook page, the government is urging communities to conserve water and prepare for possible disruptions, particularly those in rural and maritime areas where delivering assistance can take longer.

The statement states that gvernment assistance is being provided to affected communities but reaching remote and island communities may take time.

Article continues after advertisement

Families are being encouraged to identify alternative water sources, store clean drinking water and use available supplies wisely.

They are also advised to develop household plans for periods of water shortages and ensure water collected from alternative sources is treated before consumption.

Communities are further urged to work together to conserve water and support households struggling to access supplies.

The public is advised to follow updates and guidance from the Water Authority of Fiji, Fiji Meteorological and Hydrological Services and the National Disaster Risk Management Office as dry conditions continue.

Water levels drop

Chaudhry calls on Fijians to unite this Diwali

Climate funding tops Fiji-UK talks

Philippines eyes embassy in Suva

Diversity must not divide Fiji, says PM

24 Southern officers complete safety training

Skills gap drives overseas recruitment

Parents warned as firework risks mount

Prasad's call to heal divisions

New health laws carry fines of up to $10,000

Tighter rules for voters and political parties

Poland in shock after six die in Krakow mass shooting

Satellites expose landfill methane ahead of COP31

France too strong for Flying Fijians in Lyon

Yemen airstrikes kill 27 near capital, Houthi ministry says

Hill knocks out Senidoko to reclaim Super Middleweight title

Ra creates history with maiden Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy triumph

Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil is dead

'The Cat in the Hat' movie combines children's classic

Pope Leo begins South America 'homecoming' tour

Malcolm McDowell's life comes full circle

Russian forces launch missile attack on Ukrainian capital

Sowakula relishing France challenge

Usamate questions foreign money rules

Candidates face tighter disclosure rules

Unity must go beyond government statements

Renewable energy transition targets in the next decade

Measure diabetes campaign by lives changed, President says

Labasa dump reaches capacity, new site sought

Japanese bodybuilder, 90, flexes ageless ambition

Trump makes hardliner Stephen Miller his chief of staff

Paraguay swears in new president

Tourists drawn to Indonesia's whale sharks

Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

No water, no Diwali for Vavalagi

Sugar industry cannot depend on subsidies

NFP MPs directed to reject Constitution amendment Bill

Building materials blamed for fire losses

Dry spell threatens vegetable prices

27 dead in house fires

AI threats prompt security review

Traffic fines follow vehicle owners

Labasa mill closes

Matawalu and Lawebuka headline Ra lineup

Timely support for Sukuna Bowl committee

Inter-Hotel Tournament Brings Tourism Workers Together

Black Orchid 7s bring Cairns title-winning form to Coral Coast

Parliament clears Australia treaties

New law puts debt collectors on hold

Missing cocaine case moved to High Court

President calls for dignity for people with diabetes

No more begging, says PM

France clash to test Fiji's progress

Serea villagers fear food shortages

Solicitor-General's no-show raises treaty concerns

Bankrupt entrepreneurs get a second chance

Government withdraws media approval circular

Naivakabula remains confident against experienced opponent

Rokotuisawa returns for Naitasiri

Financial disclosure deadline slashed

Polls could see new vote-counting centres

Overnight water rationing begins

Bill sets drug testing rules for officers

Strict fines enforced this Diwali

Five-year jail term for digital access refusal

Police authorised to dismantle property

Hughes set for Flying Fijians debut

Naoero boxer ready for Saturday showdown

Interclub championship scheduled for next week

Police powers expand, safeguards questioned

Police authority extends to deleted digital data

Forensics set to go independent

Ditoka defends Government’s overseas trips

Sharma questions LTA’s role in holding FRA accountable

Leaking fuel puts ship safety in focus

New tech targets land approval delays

Diwali spirit shines despite rising costs in Labasa

Fiji Bitter 7s Series marks 51 years with six tournaments across Fiji

Key priorities to take centre stage ahead of COP31

$354K overseas travel bill for PM and Ditoka

Churches to create safe havens

Health sector still paying for coups

Google extends voluntary buyout offers

Intelligence sharing to be centralized

Seruiratu questions PM’s response to water crisis

Relocation looms for more villages

Churches target youth drug crisis

$22 million saved through film rebate settlements

Hailey Bieber Details "Lonely Journey" With PMDD After Giving Birth

Gordon backing preparation ahead of WABA title fight

Fiji Rugby relies on sponsors and donors to fund Fijian Latui programme

Wainiqolo looking forward to French clash

$30K business-class bill for two Ministers

Overcharging and missing price labels in Diwali checks

Fiji among top Commonwealth AI-Ready nations

$264K lifeline for national archives

Story behind Megan Thee Stallion’s spooky Halloween costume

67,000 TINS in nine months

Council works to contain Labasa dumpsite smoke

President calls for lifestyle changes to combat diabetes

The main parties vying to form New Zealand's next government

Kiran calls for compassion and unity this Diwali

Outsourcing industry eyes expansion beyond cities

Indian boxing pair hail from India's boxing heartland

Stewart says she ‘really screwed up’ with homeless Halloween costume

Retailor David Jones enters administration and faces sale, media reports

Junior Bula Boys set out for World Cup

Family calls for diabetes understanding

New funding to protect Fiji’s reefs

As Democrats savor big wins in Congress, Trump shows off his ballroom project

Latui opens new pathway for local players to push for RWC selection

Ministry's $16 million budget under scrutiny

Labasa FSC mill ends crushing season

Warm ocean temperatures threaten Tuna industry

Families urged to celebrate within their means

Fiji needs more specialists in pain management

Firework use time to be announced soon

Indian boxer Kumar eager to impress in Fiji debut

El Niño puts towns on alert

Thousands drop out of government scholarships

USP appoints Patricia Naisara to Executive role

Fijian Latui to strengthen Fiji Rugby's international pathways

Opposition party organiser killed in South Africa, election violence fears mount

Jury begins deliberating at Brand’s trial

HIV increases risk of NCDs

12-mile limit for maritime security

Outdated laws leave sea security vulnerable

Tourism enterprises selected for project grants

Popular fast-food chain eyes Labasa

Hooda confident ahead of Nanovu rematch

Sukuna Bowl to official launch this weekend

Unforgettable debut for Kumar

An anonymous celebrity loses UK court bid to block reports of alleged sexual misconduct

Government chases $48K airfare refund

Guarantors face debt recovery action

Radrodro says Coalition respect must be mutual

Drunk officers caught on camera

Movie Review: In ‘Wild Horse Nine,’ death looms for a CIA goon

US Supreme Court leans toward Catholic preschools' challenge to LGBT protections

Naivakabula unfazed by overseas experience

School sanitation works await contractors

Online portals simplify teacher registration

Yachting contributes $57.4 million to economy

Passport renewals go online

Pacific utilities face renewable energy hurdles

As Americans vote, Trump says US will stop $4 billion in aid to Israel

Skipper Cup talent earns 10 spots in Fijian Latui squad

‘Musk’ gets under Elon Musk’s skin, goes nationwide this week

Unsafe imports face scrutiny

Tubuna reassigned to Agriculture portfolio

Navua teenager grateful for Bula FC opportunity

Digital innovation could help market vendors

Shah Rukh Khan’s King seeks MORE screens than Avengers

Bomb threats on flights, cruise ship cause disruption in Europe, no devices found

Keira Knightley says returning spy thriller balances humour and moral complexity

Iran, US still far apart on deal to end war

$10m drug recovery centre planned

CDD questions Government’s CRC adoption

Businesses urged to address performance gaps

Ramayana BREAKS pre-Diwali jinx

Spain's transport minister says he will resign after latest deadly train crash

Naitasiri focused on strong start to Farebrother defence

Jillaroos team named to face Fiji in semi-final

Patel impressed with Team Fiji's performance

Overseas Fijians yet to submit views

Hate comments threaten social harmony

Health Ministry prepares for extreme weather

Fiji startup secures Silicon Valley opportunity

Ministry struggles with pineapple seedling demand

$235 million lost in scholarships

Innovation hub supports young entrepreneurs

Growing interest in Fiji’s agarwood industry

Indian national killed after two helicopters collide in Nepal's Mount Everest region

'I Play Rocky' tells the underdog story behind the classic underdog film

Fiji debt to hit $12.6B

Dual citizens eligible to operate taxis

Fiji considered for regional fuel hub

Fuel surcharge remains until December

Skills gap raises foreign worker questions

Mallam urges fans to start purchasing tickets

Trump raises doubts about renewed attacks on Iran

Bula FC signs youngest player

Court extends actor Imran Khan's stay in India

Cyclone Murasu begins making landfall on India's eastern coast

Tourism growth targets rural communities

LTA rejects vehicles with flames from exhausts

In ‘Godzilla Minus Zero,’ human-scaled melodrama stomps out the kaiju fun

Synthetic palm roofing brings new life to Fiji’s bure

Somosomo cooperative pilots maritime recycling

Judge tells Trump administration to stop demands on California about alleged noncitizen voters

Director calls revival of ‘In the Heights’ at NY City Center a ‘balm for these times’

QVS bullying case sparks parliamentary scrutiny

Dry spells challenge next year's crop

Night water rationing possible for Nadi and Lautoka

Three-hour delay hampered Vunato fire response

Tourism investment pipeline reaches $2 billion

Portable speed cameras for Nadi Airport-Martintar corridor

Bulikula target cleaner performance against Australia

Naisau welcomes tough test against Ravuwai

Scott Clifton and Tamara Tunie earn lead acting Daytime Emmys. ‘General Hospital’ wins again