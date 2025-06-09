Water levels drop

[File Photo]

El Niño is already affecting communities with some areas experiencing declining water supplies and shortages.

The prolonged dry conditions are raising concerns about access to water, mainly in vulnerable and remote communities.

In a statement posted on the Fijian Government’s official Facebook page, the government is urging communities to conserve water and prepare for possible disruptions, particularly those in rural and maritime areas where delivering assistance can take longer.

The statement states that gvernment assistance is being provided to affected communities but reaching remote and island communities may take time.

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Families are being encouraged to identify alternative water sources, store clean drinking water and use available supplies wisely.

They are also advised to develop household plans for periods of water shortages and ensure water collected from alternative sources is treated before consumption.

Communities are further urged to work together to conserve water and support households struggling to access supplies.

The public is advised to follow updates and guidance from the Water Authority of Fiji, Fiji Meteorological and Hydrological Services and the National Disaster Risk Management Office as dry conditions continue.