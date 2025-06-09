Chaudhry calls on Fijians to unite this Diwali

[File Photo]

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry is calling on Fijians to reject divisive politics and protect the country’s multicultural unity.

He says Diwali should remind people of the importance of standing together despite their cultural, religious and political differences.

In his Diwali message, Chaudhry states that the festival has, for well over a century, grown beyond religious boundaries to become a national celebration that brings people of different ethnicities and backgrounds together.

Fiji’s multicultural unity, he points out has always been one of the country’s greatest strengths and must be protected.

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Chaudhry says this year’s celebrations come at a difficult time, with the country facing political uncertainty over the proposed constitution amendments and a crippling drought affecting communities.

He says addressing the hardships faced by ordinary Fijians must take priority over political manoeuvres to push through what he describes as an unpopular Constitution.

Chaudhry warns that true national progress will remain out of reach if political convenience is allowed to divide society.

He also urges Fijians to celebrate responsibly when using fireworks and open flames, given the severe dry weather and drought conditions.