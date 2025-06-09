FRU to strengthen sports diplomacy

[Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is looking to strengthen its partnership with the Fiji Rugby Union to expand Fiji’s international sporting opportunities.

This was discussed by the FRU Executive Team and Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Ambassador Solo Mara, during a courtesy call this week.

The meeting focused on the FRU’s strategic direction, development programs and opportunities to build international partnerships through Fiji’s diplomatic missions abroad.

Mara acknowledged rugby’s contribution to raising Fiji’s international profile and said sport plays an important role in promoting peace, friendship and cooperation between nations.

Article continues after advertisement

FRU Chief Executive Officer Koli Sewabu welcomed closer cooperation, saying the partnership would help expand the union’s international networks and create more development pathways for Fijian rugby.