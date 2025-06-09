Poland in shock after six die in Krakow mass shooting

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

A Polish gunman likely influenced by far-right ideology killed six people in the main square of the southern city of Krakow before police shot ​and arrested him, officials said on Saturday, adding that three more bodies were found in his home.

The scenes of blood and bodies strewn across the historic heart of one ‌of Poland’s main tourist attractions shocked a nation that has long viewed itself as safer than western European neighbours that have witnessed such attacks in the past.

The mass shooting of unprecedented scale adds to the sense of unease built by a string of school stabbings in October which authorities said was influenced by violent and extremist content online.

Police said one of the dead ​people identified so far was a British citizen.

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An interior ministry spokesperson said that the five foreign nationals injured in the shooting came from Austria, Germany, Portugal, ⁠Russia and Britain.

Polish authorities had earlier said that the dead were four women and two men and that two police officers were wounded.