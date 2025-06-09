Israel's security cabinet approves plan to take control of Gaza City

Source: Reuters

Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, a move expanding military operations in the shattered Palestinian territory that drew strong fresh criticism at home and abroad on Friday over its pursuit of the almost two-year-old war.

Germany, a key European ally, announced it would halt exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza, a decision Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called disappointing. Britain and other European allies urged Israel to reconsider its decision to escalate the Gaza military campaign.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, told Reuters that some countries appeared to be putting pressure on Israel rather than on the militant group Hamas, whose deadly attack on Israel in 2023 ignited the war.

In Israel, families of hostages held by militants in Gaza, and opposition leaders blasted Netanyahu for a decision that they said would put hostages’ lives at risk.

Far-right allies in the prime minister’s coalition have been pushing for a total takeover of Gaza as part of his vow to eradicate Hamas militants, though the military has warned this could endanger the lives of remaining hostages held by militants.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the decision to send Israeli forces into Gaza City a disaster, saying it defied the advice of military and security officials.

He accused far-right ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich of dragging Netanyahu into a prolonged campaign that would result in the deaths of hostages and soldiers.

Netanyahu told Fox News Channel’s Bill Hemmer in an interview that aired on Thursday that the military intended to take control of all of Gaza. He said Israel did not want to keep the Gaza Strip, but to establish a “security perimeter” and to hand over the territory to Arab forces.

The announcement from the prime minister’s office early on Friday, following Thursday’s security cabinet meeting, said the military would take Gaza City, but did not say if Israeli forces would take all of the enclave.

Israel’s cabinet is expected to endorse the Gaza City plan.

Netanyahu spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday to express disappointment over Berlin’s suspension of weapons exports to Israel, the prime minister’s office said.

Netanyahu told the chancellor that Israel’s goal was to “free Gaza from Hamas” so a peaceful government could be established there, and that Israel does not intend to take it over, it said.

‘HEART OF GAZA’

The military has said that it controls around 75% of Gaza. Amir Avivi, a retired Israeli brigadier general, estimated that if the military did take Gaza City, it would give Israel control of about 85% of the strip.

“Gaza City is the heart of Gaza. It’s really the centre of government. It has always been the strongest and even in the eyes of Hamas, the fall of Gaza City is pretty much the fall of Hamas,” said Avivi. “Taking over Gaza City is a game changer.”

Israeli media have said 900,000 people now live in Gaza City, including many who have been displaced by the military.

“Where should we go? Do we throw ourselves in the sea?,” said Maghzouza Saada, a displaced Palestinian from Gaza’s north.

Before the war, Hamas’ most powerful fighting units were believed to operate in northern Gaza, including Gaza City.

There are 50 hostages still held in Gaza, of whom Israeli officials believe 20 are alive. Most of those freed so far emerged as a result of diplomatic negotiations.

