ICE agent charged with assault arrested in Minneapolis

source: reuters

A federal immigration officer wanted on assault charges for shooting and ​wounding a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis was arrested there on Wednesday, eight months after a confrontation that became a flashpoint over ‌US President Donald Trump’s deportation sweeps.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Christian Castro was taken into custody by agents of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in downtown Minneapolis and was booked into the Hennepin County jail on his outstanding arrest warrant, the agency said.

Castro had been released on bond from federal custody earlier this month, after an initial appearance in US District Court ​in McAllen, Texas, on charges of lying to investigators about the circumstances of the January 14 shooting.

Under an agreement with Minnesota law enforcement, ​Castro voluntarily drove to Minneapolis from Texas to turn himself in to state authorities at his attorney’s office but ended ⁠up being arrested minutes before he was due to arrive, the lawyer, Daniel Gerdts told Reuters.

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Another lawyer representing the ICE agent, Rolando Cantu, said his ​client always had intended to answer to the charges in Minneapolis. He disputed Hennepin County prosecutors’ assertions that Castro might flee to Mexico, saying, “He wants his ​day in court.”