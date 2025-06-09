Afghan families return from Iran amid economic crisis

source: reuters

Mohammad Saeed had just turned 18 when he fled to Iran with his parents and younger brother and sister, escaping the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Now Saeed and his family are ​among thousands who have returned home to escape the economic crisis in Iran triggered by the conflict with the U.S. and Israel.

The family came back nearly empty-handed, Saeed said.

“The Iranian currency had fallen so sharply,” he said, that the family’s ‌savings, held in Iranian rials, lost over two-thirds of their value.

Article continues after advertisement

For decades, Iran’s industrialized and much larger economy offered Afghans an escape from poverty and, in the 1990s and again since 2021, from the harsh rule of the Taliban.

Now, Iran’s economy has collapsed so severely that many Afghans said they saw returning as their only option.

They are coming back with their wives and daughters, despite the severe restrictions on women in Afghanistan, with curbs on their education, travel and employment.