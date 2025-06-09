Celine Dion opens Paris concert series after six-year break

source: reuters

Celine Dion returns to the stage on Saturday for her first full concert in six years, opening a ​sellout Paris residency after a battle with a rare neurological disorder ‌sidelined the Canadian singer’s career.

One of the best-selling music artists of all time, she is due to perform a series of 26 concerts over the next eight months.

Dion announced in ​2022 that she was suffering from stiff person’s syndrome — which causes stiffness ​and muscle spasms —and disappeared from the limelight, making only a dramatic ⁠appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics when she sang Edith ​Piaf from the Eiffel Tower in a shimmering Dior gown.

The concerts at an ​arena in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, unveiled on her 58th birthday in March, are set to draw fans from all over the world.

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Since her arrival in Paris for two weeks ​of preparations, fans have waited for hours outside her luxury Paris hotel ​singing some of her biggest hits, occasionally joined by Dion herself.