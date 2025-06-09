Sailors return for Musket Cove regatta

The 42nd Musket Cove Fiji Regatta Week is bringing international and local sailors to Malolo, with the event also attracting families and visitors to Fiji as part of the country’s sports tourism activities.

Managing Director Will Moffat says the 42nd Musket Cove Fiji Regatta Week has attracted boats from around the world, along with several local entries.

He says the event is an important part of Fiji’s tourism sector.

“It’s a really important part of the tourism sector as well. I mean, obviously all these sailing boats have come from all over the world. And for lots of them, that’s families and couples travelling the world (1:30) and spending time here in Fiji and making sure they’re here at our regatta week in September. But also the other sector of it that’s really important is that we get family and friends flying in and actually staying in the hotels as well”

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For one of Musket Cove Regatta Week’s long-time participants, the event has become more than just a sailing competition.

Jeff Deutschman first came to Fiji in 2009 while sailing from California, and says he has now been involved in the regatta for about 15 years.

“2009, I came on my small boat to do a circumnavigation from California. I got to Fiji. First week in Fiji, I got hit by a hurricane. Fiji said bula, but that doesn’t matter. I’ve been here now 14, 15, 17 years. And Musket is home for me and home, as you look outside, to so many people”

Deutschman is now involved in organising one of the most popular sailing events during Regatta Week, which has attracted nearly 60 entries this year.

The week features Hobie Cat races, sailing events around Malolo and various social activities, with support from long-standing sponsors and new partners.