Chinese court orders Malaysia Airlines to pay $3.3 mln in compensation over missing MH370 plane

[Source: Reuters]

A Beijing court has ordered Malaysia Airlines to pay some families of missing passengers onboard flight MH370 over 2.9 million yuan ($410,240) per case in compensation, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The rulings are for eight cases involving eight passengers, according to CCTV.

Another 47 cases have been settled and withdrawn, and the remaining 23 cases are still under trial, the broadcaster said.

Malaysia Airlines did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

