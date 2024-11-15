Argentina withdraws negotiators from Cop29 summit

[Source: CNN News]

Argentina’s decision to withdraw from the COP29 summit was taken by the country’s new foreign minister .

This has been highlighted by presidential spokesperson .

He dismissed concerns that the move could impact the South American country’s trade agreements with the European Union, asserting that the withdrawal should not influence other matters.

Article continues after advertisement

Argentina’s President, has been openly skeptical about climate change, dubbing it a fraud.

During a 2023 debate, he claimed that policies addressing climate change just served to fund ‘socialist bums who write fourth-class papers’.

In recent years, Argentina, like other South American countries, has experienced climate-related events, including flooding, extreme heat, and unusually low temperatures.