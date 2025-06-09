Tamani and Talacolo’s teams in the hunt

Hyderabad Heros and Chennai Bulls are expected to feature in the Rugby Premier League 7s final in India on Sunday.

Both Hyderabad and Chennai have qualified for the semifinals and based on form they’re expected to make the final.

The two sides met this morning in another round with what many called the dress rehearsal to the big final if everything goes according to plan for the two sides.

Chennai Bulls with Joseva Talacolo and Filipe Sauturaga failed to score any point in the match.

Hyderabad Heros had the services of new Drua signing Joji Nasova and Terio Tamani.

Tamani scored one of his team’s three tries and also named player of the match in the 17-nil win.

The playmaker is glad that many Fijians are playing in the tournament.

“I’ve been so happy to play with many Fijians but back at home we play together and here we are in different teams, we are brothers off the field.”

Hyderabad is leading the points standings with 26 after eight games, Chennai have 21 from their nine outings.

The tournament continues tomorrow at 2am and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

