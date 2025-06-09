Drua revenue reinvested to build sustainable success

[Source: File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller says revenue generated through broadcast and streaming rights is being reinvested directly into strengthening the club and securing long-term success.

Miller says any profits made by the club are channelled back into key areas, including player pathways, facilities, coaching staff, and player welfare.

He adds the focus is on retaining as many Drua players in Fiji as possible, allowing the club to build success on a sustainable basis while keeping local talent at home.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, anything that we do, if we do happen to make money each year, it’s reinvesting into the pathway programs that we’ve got in place, the facilities, the coaches, and in fact, the players.”

While acknowledging some players will continue to pursue overseas opportunities, Miller says the Drua’s long-term vision includes bringing experienced players back to Fiji to add depth and leadership to the squad.

He says generating strong revenue streams is critical to supporting that goal and ensuring the Drua remain competitive both now and in the future.

Meanwhile, the side are gearing up for their second preseason match against the Skipper Cup Select team, where both teams will battle it out for the Sunbell Trophy.

The game will be held this Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 4pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.