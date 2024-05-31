Drua confident for tomorrow despite weather conditions

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne is confident that the weather won’t impact their performance as they face the Melbourne Rebels in their final Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific home game in Lautoka tomorrow.

Byrne highlighted their excellent play against the Western Force in rainy conditions earlier this year and believes they will perform just as well if the weather remains the same.

The head coach says that they will not use the weather as an excuse and will turn up to give the fans a great performance.

Byrne further states that it also doesn’t affect their training, and they are doing what they usually do.

“We just got to turn up and be ready to play. We were able to do that this year at home. While there’s a lot riding on this game, there’s no difference with the way we prepare and way we set up to come on here on Saturday and do what we do at home”.

Byrne further emphasizes that they play well at home and are determined to do just that, bearing in mind the crucial nature of their upcoming game.

The Drua will face the Rebels at 2:05 pm tomorrow at Churchill Park.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports Channel.