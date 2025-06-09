Two wins for Fiji 7s

A Kavekini Tanivanuakula double saw Fiji come from behind again but this time beating Spain 26-24 in a close Perth 7s encounter.

Tanivanuakula came off the bench in the second spell to score two tries.

It didn’t take long for Spain to score, as they did so inside the first minute.

Joseva Talacolo coppped a yellow card for a deliberate knock as Spain tried their best to starve Fiji of possession, and Jeremy Trevithick took advantage with another Spanish try.

The Fijians still managed to grab a try with six men on the field after Sevuloni Mocenacagi strolled in to score before Vuiviawa Naduvalo pounced on a loose ball and raced away to dot down between the posts.

However, a Fiji mistake close to the break saw Spain run in their third try to lead 19-14 at halftime.

Tanivanuakula locked the score at 19-all when he raced before he ran 80 meters to get his second.

Spain sneaked scored in the corner right on the stroke of fulltime but they failed to get the conversion.

Fiji earlier defeated Argentina 26-10 in its first match.

They play South Africa at 10:52pm in its final Perth 7s pool match.

You can watch the action live on FBC TV.

