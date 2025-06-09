Rutten impressed with Fijian talent

File Photo

Taekwondo coach and grand master Andy Rutten believes Fiji has the potential to become the top nation in the sport within the Oceania region.

The German-born coach has been in Fiji since last year, working to develop taekwondo talent across the country.

Rutten brings extensive experience to the role, having coached Papua New Guinea athletes at two Olympic Games.

After running several training programs and camps, he says he has been impressed by the depth of talent in Fiji.

“In my opinion it is an incredible sport, and can be an Olympic medal sport for Fiji if the government had better supporting programs so that kids have better exposure to high performance. I think Fiji could be one of the leading countries in the Oecania.”

However, he also notes that limited support and a lack of structured, high-level training remain major obstacles for the sport’s growth.

Rutten is confident that with the right backing and proper development pathways, Fiji has what it takes to compete for, and potentially win, medals at future Olympic Games.

