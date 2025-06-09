Russians and Belarusians cleared for Winter Olympics

source: BBC / Website

Nine Russian and Belarusian athletes have been granted permission to compete in qualifying events for next year’s Winter Olympics as neutral athletes.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation had initially banned them from taking part but the ban was overturned by a sports court last week.

The select athletes have now received Individual Neutral Athletes status after meeting the International Olympic Committee’s eligibility criteria, but will not be able to compete under the flag of their country.

In October, the FIS council had voted against Russians and Belarusians competing in its qualification events for the Games in Milan and Cortina, which starts on 6 February.

