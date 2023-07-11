Rugby

One game at a time for Suva

July 11, 2023 7:57 am

After a thrilling win against Nadroga in the first round of the Skipper Cup competition, Suva can say they are ticking off the main thing on their bucket list.

Now it’s a matter of maintaining that momentum and taking each game at a time, treating each like a final.

Captain James Brown believes his side needs to give their 100 percent in all the matches lined up.

‘That’s the main focus we are focusing on this season; we are focusing on one game at a time; we’re treating one game as a final because we can’t rely on the later stages; we need to work hard from the start in order to reach the end of the season.’

Brown adds that they worked hard in the match against Nadroga, and he commends the younger players for stepping up to the challenge.

Suva will face Yasawa this weekend.

