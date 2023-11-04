New FRU constitution in July

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union will have a new constitution by July next year.

This has been confirmed after the FRU Talanoa Session with the unions today.

It was also revealed that from 1997 to 2018 there were six constitutions but only one was registered.

FRU Interim Administrator Simione Valenitabua says only the 1997 FRU constitution is registered and complies with the Charitable Trust Act.

“From 1997 to 2018 the last constitution, all the five after the 1997 constitution have not been registered properly, legally in accordance with the Charitable Trust Act, so Fiji Rugby is still a Charitable Trust under the constitution of 1997.”

Valenitabua adds they’ll soon have a constitution review committee.

“Trying to have one constitution to apply to two entities, the company that was formed and also the Charitable Trust that is the irregularity that we’re trying to fix now which is why we need four to five months to revisit the constitution, amend it and do a new one.”

World Rugby is happy with the interim trustees work to date.