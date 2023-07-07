Narawa to debut against Argentina

Emoni Narawa.

Emoni Narawa is set to become All Black 1208 after being selected to run out on the right wing against Argentina in the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship.

This is an early birthday gift for the Chiefs speedster who will be celebrating his 24th birthday in less than a week.

Two other All Blacks will appear in the side for the first time since the 2021 season.

Article continues after advertisement

Damian McKenzie is in line to add to his 40 Tests after being given the nod at first five-eighths while lock Josh Lord will add to his two caps, pairing with Scott Barrett in the second row.

In his 113th Test, Beauden Barrett has been named at fullback and is set to surpass Dan Carter as the second most-capped All Black back in history, behind Aaron Smith with 114who takes his place in the No.9 jersey.

The All Blacks take on Argentina in Mendoza on Sunday at 7.10am.