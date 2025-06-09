Naituiyaga Senior to be laid to rest this Friday

[Source: Nadroga Legends/Facebook]

Former FIJI Water Flying Fijian rep Aminiasi Naituyaga, a proud son of Nayawa Nadroga and a respected figure in Fijian rugby, is being remembered for his immense contributions to the game and his lasting legacy on and off the field.

Born in 1945, Naituyaga represented Fiji during a pivotal era of rugby development.

Standing at 5’9” and weighing 79kg, he was admired for his composure, versatility and reliability.

While primarily a fullback, his understanding of the game allowed him to adapt seamlessly to other positions when needed.

He earned five Test caps for Fiji, making his debut against Australia on 19 September 1972 at Buckhurst Park.

Playing at second five, he helped Fiji narrowly lose 21–19 under the guidance of coach Inoke Tabualevu, who played a key role in shaping him as both a player and a leader.

That same year, Naituyaga was part of a formidable Nadroga team that defended the Farebrother–Sullivan Trophy across four challenges and also claimed the Ascot Trophy, winning all matches — a chapter still celebrated in Nadroga rugby history.

In 1973, he featured for the Presidents XV against the New Zealand Barbarians at Buckhurst Park during Fiji Rugby’s first Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

One of the highlights of his career came in 1974, when he played fullback for Fiji against New Zealand, narrowly losing 14–13.

Entrusted with kicking duties, he successfully converted a try and slotted a penalty, demonstrating the confidence placed in him at the highest level.

Later that year, Naituyaga toured New Zealand with the Flying Fijians.

He played in five of the 13 matches, scoring two tries, three conversions, and two penalty goals, alongside his brother Senitiki Nasave, strengthening both family and national pride.

As he would have turned 81 this year, Naituyaga is remembered not only for his sporting excellence but also for the legacy he leaves for his family, Nadroga, and Fijian rugby.

He peacefully passed away on Tuesday, 27 January 2026 and will be laid to rest this Friday in Nayawa, Sigatoka.

