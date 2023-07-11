Learning ground for Yasawa

Yasawa will use their first Skipper Cup match as a building block to the rest of the season.

The side went down to defending champions Nadi 17-40 in the first round of the competition last Saturday.

Captain and centre Moape Qiolevu says they learnt a lot from this match and will use that to better their performance this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

‘We’ve been kicking the ball alot so they’re playing attack…we should just attack them but we’re giving them alot of ball so we made our mistake in kicking the ball a lot.’

Qiolevu adds the support was tremendous on Saturday with families travelling from the islands to show support.

Yasawa has another huge battle this Saturday, taking on Suva in round two at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

In other matches, Nadi hosts Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park, Tailevu hosts Macuata at Ratu Cakobau Park and Namosi battles Nadroga at Thompson Park.

You can watch the Nadi vs Naitasiri match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.