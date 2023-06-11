Heads held high: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Following their Shop N Save Super Rugby quarterfinal loss to the Crusaders, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne says it’s now up to the management and coaches to figure out what they need to do to make our Drua stronger next season.

The team didn’t get off to the start they wanted, and Byrne believes it was due to nerves from playing in that arena for the first time.

Byrne says despite the disappointing results, our Drua side showed up and showed out.

“I just went around in all the boys ear and I said get a smile on your face and hold your heads high because what they’ve done tonight is a disappointing outcome, but they showed during the game, you know they’re ready for this.”



Drua head coach Mick Byrne.

Byrne compared reaching the quarterfinals to getting off the bus for their first Super Rugby match, adding that they will still hold their heads high when they look back at how far they’ve come in such a short period of time.