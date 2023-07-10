Focal point on scrum for Nadroga

Action from the Nadroga vs Suva clash

After last week’s Skipper Cup loss, Nadroga has established that their scrum will need a lot for improvements heading into the remaining six matches.

The side lost to Suva 31-17 with their forwards unable to handle the Capital’s side front-row.

Playmaker Peni Kadralevu says this is something they need to tighten up to avoid getting pushed around by their opponents and to start winning matches.

“Just impressed with the backline, some of the new boys, they really stepped up and we just hope to get it better next time.”

Kadralevu adds they cannot afford another loss.

Namosi will host Nadroga this weekend in round two of the Skipper Cup competition.