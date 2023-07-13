Flying Fijians officially unveil RWC kit

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians officially revealed their highly anticipated jersey for the upcoming 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The occasion was hosted by Tappoo, the exclusive Nike distribution partner in Fiji, at the vibrant TappooCity in Lautoka.

With rugby fever coursing through the island nation’s veins, the unveiling ceremony was nothing short of a celebration.

Article continues after advertisement

Fans gathered in large numbers, eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of the team’s new attire, as they recognized the significance of this jersey in honoring Fiji’s rich rugby heritage.

Head of Marketing for Tappoo, Shabnam Prakash, expresses the company’s immense pride at being chosen as the exclusive distribution partner for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ Rugby World Cup jersey.