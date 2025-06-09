Flying Fijians confidence born from pressure sessions

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says confidence is not something his players simply talk about, it is something they earn through intense, pressure-filled training.

Byrne has made it clear that for Fiji to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best, they must be comfortable operating at full speed under constant stress.

Every session, he says, is built to mirror the chaos and demands of Test rugby.

“We put them under match pressure, under game speed pressure, and we practice a lot of things. From tactical meetings to full contact drills, nothing is left to chance.”

Byrne and his coaching team deliberately design sessions that push the players to make quick decisions, recover from mistakes and maintain control when fatigue sets in.

He believes this approach not only sharpens skills but also builds the inner belief needed to face Tier 1 opponents without fear or hesitation.

The goal, Byrne says, is for Fiji to walk onto the field knowing they have already endured the toughest test, the one that happens behind closed doors at training.

The side are currently gearing up to meet England at Twickenham Stadium in the UK this Suynday at 5.40am.

