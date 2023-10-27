Climate, women top rugby talks

Director of the Three Oceans Department, Charles Trottmann

As the Rugby World Cup comes to its conclusion, the Fiji and France rugby unions, with the support of the French development arm, AFD, embark on a new journey.

AFD, traditionally a financial supporter of sports projects in Africa, is now shifting its focus to the Pacific.

When the project between Fiji and France rugby unions takes off, it focuses on how rugby contributes to climate change mitigation and environmental preservation.

Empowering women through rugby is another key aspect of this initiative.

According to Charles Trottmann, Director of the Three Oceans Department, discussions between the two unions are progressing well.

“Through a partnership next year and we have also conducting talks between French Rugby Federation and Fiji Rugby Union, also on designing a partnership around the same issues of sport and climate change, sensitivizing the climate change through sports and promoting the practice of rugby for women and girls in Fiji. So the talks are ongoing now and we will try and to see how we can be a partner and maybe bring about some financing to help this partnership to concretize. ”

AFD will establish a representative in Suva starting next February.