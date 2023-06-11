Byrne backs Drua players in RWC squad

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne is confident in the abilities of the players selected for the Rugby World Cup this year.

Byrne says the teams experience having to reach the playoffs in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific will be evident and knows they will be way better in terms of performance.

The comparison comes after a disappointing result against 11-time champions, the Crusaders in the quarter-finals last night.

“I think they’ll be a lot better, I think there’s a lot of southern hemisphere fitness in this side now you know we’ve been able to play 80 minutes and that’s something the Fijian side of the past is probably guilty of, I mean if you go back to last year their first test match against the All Blacks, 60 minutes game on and the last 20 they fell away.”



Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne.

Byrne is confident the players selected will not fall away in the world cup.

The team’s performance in the quarterfinals will undoubtedly teach them a few lessons before the next season.