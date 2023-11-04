Another six months for Interim FRU Trustees, no AGM in January

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Interim Trustees of the Fiji Rugby Union will stay for another six months after being asked by World Rugby.

This means there’ll be no Annual General Meeting in January because the FRU will need to have a constitution first because the one they’ve been using since 2018 is not legally registered.

Interim Trustees Chair Peter Mazey says they were supposed to finish off by January but that won’t be the case.

“Meeting the World Rugby guidelines on the 1st of January, I’m sorry to tell you we’re around for another six months and World Rugby have extended it, they’ve asked us to stay on until July then it will be reviewed again.”

World Rugby representative Bruce Cook says they’re happy with the trustees work so far.

“World Rugby is extremely happy with the outstanding work that’s been done by the interim committee and World Rugby is also happy that we’re progressing in an order state, we can’t get everything done at once and that’s why World Rugby have said look have another six months to get everything together.”

Fiji will need to comply with World Rugby requirements by July 1st 2024 to get their seat back at the World Rugby Council.

FRU may have a Special General Meeting in April to pass its new constitution.

Once that’s done then FRU is highly likely to have its Annual General Meeting in May or June next year.