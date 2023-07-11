Allowances increased; contracts signed: FRU

The Fiji Rugby Union Administrator says contracts for the Fiji Water Flying Fijian players have been signed with the approval of the Pacific Players Association in regards to the increased allowances.

Speaking at a press conference in Nadi today, Simione Valenitabua emphasizes the board’s commitment to the well-being of the players, stating that negotiations and discussions on player welfare encompass various factors, not just allowances.

Valenitabua reassures players and fans that FRU has taken their concerns seriously and has implemented measures to ensure their welfare leading up to the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup in France.

He stresses that the recent contract negotiations involved confidential discussions with the players and the Pacific Players Association, taking into account the players’ deserving allowances and bonuses.

“We came to an amicable resolution. And now the players have signed their contracts with the approval of the Pacific Players Association and also with the consent of the players individually. And they’re happy because, you know, if they are not well looked after, we run the risk of them not performing at their best at the World Cup.”

Addressing previous financial challenges faced by the FRU, Valenitabua states that a solid budget has been set in place to ensure that such issues are never repeated.

He says the board has taken proactive steps to manage the organization’s finances effectively, ensuring that the players’ needs are met promptly and consistently.