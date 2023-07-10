Allowance increase for Flying Fijians

Fiji Water Flying Fijians

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians journey to the Rugby World Cup is on the right track with confirmation from FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua about an increase in player allowances.

Valenitabua first met the senior players in Welagi village last Thursday night.

Senior players like Peceli Yato, Levani Botia, Waisea Nayacalevu, Api Ratuniyarawa, Sami Radradra and a few others had a meeting with the FRU Administrator after arriving in Taveuni.

Players asked if their allowance of $300 a day be increased.

Following their final training run last Friday, players gathered outside the Welagi gym where Valenitabua addressed them.

Before the meeting, the media was asked to leave the venue.

However, just about two minutes later, players shouted, cheered and there were high fives all around after Valenitabua told the squad their prayers have been answered.

On the boat trip to Taveuni on July 1st, a few senior players told FBC Sports they would meet Valenitabua in Taveuni to discuss if their allowance could increase from $300 to $500.