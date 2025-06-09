New Rugby League club to build community guardians

[Photo Supplied]

In the heart of Flagstaff and the wider Greater Samabula area, a new rugby league club is taking shape with a purpose that extends far beyond the try line.

The Flagstaff Sentinels Rugby League Club, a community-driven youth development organisation, is using the sport as a structured and safeguarded pathway to steer young people away from crime, substance abuse and social disengagement.

Formed by concerned community members, the Sentinels were established in response to the growing vulnerability of at-risk youth in urban areas.

The club provides regular training, mentorship and strong role modelling, offering young people a positive alternative grounded in discipline, teamwork and accountability.

The name “Sentinel” — meaning one who stands watch to protect and guide — captures the club’s philosophy.

Its mission is to develop young players not just into athletes, but into responsible guardians of their families, streets and community, while challenging negative stereotypes often associated with urban youth.

For the Sentinels, rugby league is more than a game.

It is a preventative tool — one that promotes structure, respect and personal responsibility.

Through consistent training, clear behavioural standards and a strong team culture, players are encouraged to develop pride both on and off the field. Every session reinforces discipline.

Every match demands accountability.

And every jersey carries a responsibility that goes beyond the scoreboard.

Changing the stigma surrounding youth remains a key focus of the club’s work.

By strengthening relationships between young people, their families and community leaders, the Sentinels are proving that with the right support and guidance, youth are capable of leadership, positive contribution and long-term change.

Through its programmes, the club plays a protective role — guiding young people away from crime and substance abuse, and toward strength, structure and purpose.

While rugby league provides the platform, character development remains the ultimate outcome.

The Flagstaff Sentinels Rugby League Club is not just developing players, it is developing community guardians.

