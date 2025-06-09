Bulldogs star in extension talks

Bulldogs star back rower Viliame Kikau

The Bulldogs are reportedly set to receive a big boost with star back-rower Viliame Kikau in talks over a two-year contract extension in the NRL competition to remain at Belmore.

The Daily Telegraph reported the Bulldogs have held informal talks with Kikau about extending his stay at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

The 30-year-old has been linked to a move to rugby union previously with several overseas clubs reportedly interested in his services.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.