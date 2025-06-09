Bulikula Ready to take on Nigeria for World Cup spot

Source: FNRL

The Fiji Bulikula are just one win away from making history, as they prepare to face Nigeria in the International Women’s Rugby League World Series final that’s now underway.

A win will see the Bulikula qualify for the World Cup for the first time ever.

Captain Cassie Staples says the team is excited but aware of the pressure.

“I’m extremely humbled and proud to be in this position with these girls, I think we prepared really well heading into this tournament and with the World Cup on the horizon for us has been something of a goal for us, but at the moment it’s first things first and that’s the game against Nigeria.”

The team comes off a dominant 48–0 semi-final win over Canada and Staples urges players to give their best for their country.

The game will end at 8.30am.

