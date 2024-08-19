Olympic bronze medalist excited for Fiji Pro

Brazilian surfing sensation Gabriel Medina

Brazilian surfing sensation Gabriel Medina, an Olympic bronze medalist, is eagerly anticipating the upcoming WSL Corona Fiji Pro.

Fresh off off his recent outing n in Paris, Medina expresses his enthusiasm for returning to Fiji, a location he holds in high regard for its world-class waves and challenging surf conditions.

Medina, known for his dynamic style and competitive edge, is confident that the event will offer an exceptional week of surfing.

The 30-year-old says that he loves the Fijian waters as it provides some of the best waves in the world, and he is hoping for great surf throughout the competition.

He further highlights the impressive lineup of surfers participating in the event, suggesting that the competition here might surpass even the intensity seen at the Olympics.

“Actually, you have a better surface here than the Olympics. All the best surfers are here. So, it’s really competitive. It’s even harder here than the Olympics. So, it’s going to be a fun week.”

The official launch of the WSL Corona Fiji Pro is currently in full swing, with the President of Fiji presiding over the opening ceremony.