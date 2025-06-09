Police netball confident of turning the tide

Source: FPF [file photo]

The Police Netball team is determined to reclaim the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl title from Army this year, with preparations already in full swing.

Assistant team manager Arieta Samosi says the side has been putting in the hard work over the past two weeks as they look to end Army’s recent dominance in the competition.

“Our preparations are going well. We started two weeks ago with our training, and this morning our girls are in Sigatoka training at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes just to prepare them well for the upcoming Sukuna Bowl.”

Article continues after advertisement

She added that the players are driven by one clear goal, to bring the trophy back to the Police camp.

“We have been losing to Army for the past couple of years, but this year we are confident it will be a different story. Ever since we started our trainings, our only focus is to win the title this year and take it away from the Army side.”

Samosi also called on the public and supporters to rally behind the team as they build toward the much-anticipated clash.

“To our supporters and families around Fiji, we are asking you to turn out in numbers and come support the girls.”

The 2025 Sukuna Bowl will kick off on the 17th of this month in Suva, with the rugby and soccer games to be held in Vanua Levu on the 20th and 21st.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.