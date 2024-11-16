Nations cup to reveal Fiji men's netball standings

Fiji Men’s Netball head coach Jioweli Makare has stressed the importance of the upcoming Nations Cup in Singapore, where the team will gain insight into their international standing.

Makare says they will need to effectively apply everything they’ve learned in training over the past few weeks, especially since this will be their first time testing themselves against other teams.

He adds that they are also looking forward to enjoying the tournament, as this approach will help them perform better.

Article continues after advertisement

“We haven’t tested ourselves against any other men’s teams from any other countries so we are looking forward to this tournament to know where we stand.”

Makare says this competition will provide valuable insight into his effectiveness as a coach, allowing him to assess his performance and identify areas for improvement moving forward.

The side will meet England in their first match on the 2nd of next month at 9.30 pm.

In other games, they will meet New Zealand, Australia 23&U, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The competition will be held at Jurong East Sports Centre in Singapore.