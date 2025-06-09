Army netball confident despite short preparation

[file photo]

With just two weeks to go until the 2025 Vodafone Sukuna Bowl, the Army netball team says limited preparation time has not shaken their confidence.

Army rep Esita Batiniqila says this year’s buildup has been shorter than usual, but the team remains optimistic and focused on defending their title.

“Preparations this year are a bit different compared to the past few years due to the lack of time given to us to prepare, and as we know, the competition is two weeks away.”

Despite the time constraints, she says the players have faith in their coaches and the work that has gone into training.

“However, we are confident in ourselves and what the coaches have equipped us with.”

Batiniqila also called on fans and families to show their support when the competition kicks off.

The 2025 Sukuna Bowl will kick off on the 17th of this month in Suva, with the rugby and soccer games to be held in Vanua Levu on the 20th and 21st.

