NCC play-offs to conclude 2025 football season

The pool draws for the Dayal’s Sawmillers National Club Championship 2025 final play-offs have been confirmed, marking the conclusion of the 2025 football season.

Six top club teams from across the country have secured their places in the national finals following last week’s zonal playoffs.

The tournament is scheduled to run from Thursday, December 11, to Sunday, December 14, at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf said the NCC would close out an exciting year of football, noting that the competition features strong representation from all major districts.

“Some teams may be affected as a few players have now signed professional contracts with Bula FC and won’t feature in these final rounds, but this only shows the strength of our development pathway.”

The tournament will showcase two matches each on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The top team from each group will progress to the final, which is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

This year’s champions will walk away with $4,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will receive $1,500.

