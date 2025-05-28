Muller and Kurop dominate Oceania Youth Surfing

Photo credits - Pablo Jimenez

Fiji’s rising surf stars Niko Muller and Havana Kurop stole the spotlight at the inaugural Oceania Youth Cup, winning the Under-18 boys’ and girls’ divisions respectively at Natadola Beach.

Muller, from Sonaisali and Kurop, hailing from Wailoaloa in Nadi, led a dominant Team Fiji performance, solidifying the nation’s growing presence in Pacific surfing.

The competition was the highlight of the first-ever Oceania Youth Development Program, successfully hosted by the Fiji Surfing Association in partnership with the International Surfing Association and supported by Olympic Solidarity and the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee.

Top junior surfers from seven countries took part in the week-long program, receiving elite-level training from ISA professional surf coaches and Olympic surfers who served as mentors.

Fiji was proudly represented by Kurop, Muller, Valerio Nawatu and head coach Lesi Navuwai, both in the development camp and the competitive arena.

“Meanwhile, the ISA held its fourth annual Continental Youth Athlete Development Program in Fiji this week, focusing on empowering young surfers and coaches from developing Oceania nations.”

Supported by Olympic Solidarity, the program welcomed 15 under-18 surfers from eight countries for a week of high-performance training and mentorship, both in and out of the water.

Led by Olympian Michel Bourez and ISA coaching expert Lee Ryan, the sessions included judging, mental prep, contest strategy and video analysis.

Olympians Saffi Vette and Leilani McGonagle also served as mentors.

The program, previously held in the Americas, Africa and Asia, was hosted in partnership with the Oceania Surfing Federation and Fiji Surfing Association, with added training for regional coaches to ensure lasting impact.

