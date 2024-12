[File Photo]

Marseleima Moss wrapped up her competition on a high note, winning her swimming heat with a time of 2:24.22 and breaking the Fiji National Record for the event.

Earlier in the competition, the 18-year-old competed in the women’s 100m freestyle, she clocked an impressive 1:00.48.

Moss also competed in the women’s 50m freestyle, finishing with a time of 29.06 and securing a world ranking of 63rd.