More focus on school participants for Chess

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation]

The Fiji Chess Federation has set a target to increase the base of Under-18 players from primary and high school.

The aim is to have players actively participate in events like the 2023 Olympic Day Celebration.

General Secretary Goru Arvind says investment into the next generation of players is vital to how far they can take Fiji in chess just like in any other sport.

Arvind adds they have noticed a lot of new talented chess players from the school level coming in to compete in their recent tournaments.

The next tournament is tentatively scheduled for next Saturday at Fiji Olympic House in Suva.