Manuel Bags Gold

Sisilia Manuel [right] [Photo: Supplied]

It was a memorable trip for Sisilia Manuel to the Auckland International Judo Open after she won a gold medal over the weekend.

This is the first time for the Nabua Secondray School student to travel abroad and to also represent the country.

Upon reaching New Zealand, the Fiji Judo kids team embarked on a transformative training journey at Nippon Judo Club.

Their time at the Club not only sharpened their skills but also fostered resilience.

The Levuka lass describes her trip along with her team mates as extra hard but fun.