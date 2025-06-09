Latui becomes Bula FC’s 19th signing

[Source: Bula FC Facebook page]

Bula FC has continued to strengthen its squad with the signing of promising young keeper Isoa Latui as the club’s 19th Warrior ahead of the new campaign.

The Rakiraki native joins the club after a rapid rise through school, club, and national age-grade football, marking another step forward in his young career.

Latui’s football journey began in Class 3 at Dreketi Sangam School, where a teacher first introduced him to the game. His pathway shifted in Class 8 when, due to his height, he was encouraged to try goalkeeping, a move that proved pivotal after veteran coach Sunil Kumar identified his potential.

He later attended Central College Lautoka and by Form 3 had already earned selection into the Fiji Under-15 national team.

His development continued through the Lautoka FC system, where he featured for both the youth and senior sides after being introduced by coach Shivam Raj. This year, Latui reached another major milestone when he represented Fiji at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar, further cementing his status as one of the country’s brightest young goalkeeping prospects.

Signing his first professional contract with Bula FC is a moment Latui says carries deep personal meaning.

The young keeper also acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family throughout his journey.

Bula FC has welcomed Latui to the club and expressed confidence that the young keeper will continue to grow and develop as he steps onto the professional stage.

